JOHANNESBURG Nov 21 Australia beat South Africa by two wickets in the second and final test to level the series at the Wanderers on Monday.

Scores:

South Africa 266 (J. Kallis 54, AB de Villiers 64, A. Prince 50) and 339 (Hashim Amla 105, AB de Villiers 73; P. Cummins 6-79) v Australia 296 (S. Watson 88, P. Hughes 88; D. Steyn 4-64) and 310-8 (U. Khawaja 65, R. Ponting 62, B. Haddin 55; V. Philander 5-70)

