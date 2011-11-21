JOHANNESBURG Nov 21 Australia beat
South Africa by two wickets in the second and final test to
level the series at the Wanderers on Monday.
Scores:
South Africa 266 (J. Kallis 54, AB de Villiers 64, A. Prince
50) and 339 (Hashim Amla 105, AB de Villiers 73; P. Cummins
6-79) v Australia 296 (S. Watson 88, P. Hughes 88; D. Steyn
4-64) and 310-8 (U. Khawaja 65, R. Ponting 62, B. Haddin 55; V.
Philander 5-70)
