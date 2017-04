LONDON, July 21 England completed a 347-run win over Australia on the fourth day of the second Ashes test at Lord's on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Australia, set 583 to level the series, were dismissed for 235 in their second innings with captain Michael Clarke scoring 51 and Usman Khawaja making 54.

England opener Joe Root was out for 180 in the morning session after which captain Alastair Cook declared the innings closed at 349 for seven. (Reporting by John Mehaffey; Editing by Alan Baldwin)