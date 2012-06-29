Cricket-New Zealand fined for slow over-rate in England defeat
June 6 New Zealand have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their defeat by England in their Group A Champions Trophy encounter at Cardiff on Tuesday.
LONDON, June 29 England beat Australia by 15 runs in the first one-day international at Lord's on Friday.
Scores
England 272-5 (50 overs, E. Morgan 89 not out, J.Trott 54, I. Bell 41, A. Cook 40)
Australia 257-9 (50 overs, M. Clarke 61, D. Warner 56) (Editing by Ed Osmond)
June 6 Hosts England became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals after hammering New Zealand by 87 runs in Cardiff to stay top of Group A on Tuesday.