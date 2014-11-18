SYDNEY Australia opener Chris Rogers has provided a timely answer to his critics ahead of next week's test squad announcement with a century for Victoria in the domestic Sheffield Shield championship.

The 37-year-old, who was recalled for the first Ashes series last year half a decade after his single previous test, has been under pressure for his place in the side for next month's series against India after a disappointing showing against Pakistan.

Partnering David Warner, Rogers managed just 88 runs in four innings as Australia were swept 2-0 by Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates last month.

In his first outing since his return to Australia, however, the lefthander crafted an innings of 107 for his state against South Australia at the Adelaide Oval.

He had added only four runs to his overnight tally on Tuesday morning when he was caught off the bowling of South Australia quick Joe Mennie to end his 210-ball knock.

The catch was taken at mid-off by Phil Hughes, the batsman most likely to benefit if Rogers is dropped for the India series, which starts on Dec. 4 in Brisbane.

Hughes, also a lefthanded opener, failed to press his case for a recall for a 27th test when he made just seven runs on the opening morning of the four-day match.

Named one of Wisden's Cricketers of the Year for 2013 after scoring 830 runs in 10 tests against England, Rogers has indicated that a third Ashes series next year could be his swan song.

He missed Victoria's previous Sheffield Shield outing because, being colour blind, he feared he would not be able to pick out the pink ball that Cricket Australia are testing in the hope of playing day-night tests in the near future.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)