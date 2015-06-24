LONDON, June 24 Chris Rogers has been frustrated by a furore over his securing tickets for the second Ashes test at Lord's and then offering them as part of an unofficial hospitality package.

The 37-year-old Rogers obtained the tickets from county side Middlesex, who he has played extensively for, and then offered them as part of hospitality packages through a company he had set up with a friend.

The practice is a breach of the ticketing policy.

"It has been frustrating," Rogers told reporters in Canterbury, where Australia are preparing for their tour match against Kent.

"I'm not trying to do anything wrong and it was something that hoping I would be able to develop after cricket which is coming soon.

"It has been a distraction."

Rogers added he had contacted officials at both Cricket Australia and Middlesex as to whether he would be able to offer the packages with tickets he received for the July 16-20 match.

The idea was to give people a London experience centred around the test, he said.

"I went about it in what I thought was the right way and turned out it probably wasn't," Rogers added.

"I probably learned a lesson but there was no intent to deceive or anything like that. I think I was open and honest in everything I did.

"Everybody I spoke to, and I spoke to everyone, and told them what I was doing and no one suggested to me that I do it any other way."

Re-sale of tickets to sporting events is a serious issue in Britain, with legislation introduced before the London 2012 Olympics to clamp down on the practice.

Rogers, who missed the two-test series against West Indies after being struck in the head in the nets and suffering concussion, was also scheduled to spend time with the people who bought the packages after the day's play during the test.

"I told Cricket Australia I'd be involved very briefly (in terms of making public appearances)," he said.

"They knew everything. I was open and honest with them from the word dot."

Rogers will open the batting with Shaun Marsh against Kent with the pair vying for the top-order spot alongside David Warner for the first test in Cardiff from July 8.

Warner has been rested for the Kent game, with the Australians also meeting Essex in Chelmsford in a match from July 1-4 before the first test. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Martyn Herman)