South Africa's match against Australia in the triangular one-day international series was abandoned after just one over in Barbados due to rain on Sunday.

After being sent in to bat in Bridgetown, South Africa were eight for no wicket when rain swept across Kensington Oval and forced the players off.

Umpires called the game off as wet conditions continued and the teams shared the points.

Hosts West Indies play Australia on Tuesday and South Africa on Thursday before the top two teams advance to the final.

