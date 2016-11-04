Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
PERTH Nov 4 South Africa paceman Dale Steyn has been ruled out of the test series against Australia with a shoulder injury.
Steyn left the field before lunch on day two of the first test in Perth and scans revealed he had suffered a stress fracture, Cricket South Africa said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by John O'Brien)
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.