Cricket-Surrey planning ambitious redevelopment of Oval - report
June 9 The Surrey County Cricket Club are planning to redevelop The Oval stadium to increase it's capacity to 40,000, according to a British media report.
PORT OF SPAIN, April 16 West Indies were 49 for three in their first innings at the close of play on day two of the second test against Australia at Queens's Park Oval in Trinidad on Monday.
Scores:
Australia 311 all out from 135 overs (Mike Hussey 73, Shane Watson 56; Kemar Roach 5-105)
West Indies 49 for three from 25.3 overs
LONDON, June 8 India captain Virat Kohli said his team were not invincible after the defending champions allowed Sri Lanka to chase down a target of 322 to win a pulsating Champions Trophy match at The Oval on Thursday.