JOHANNESBURG Nov 20 Scoreboard at the close on the fourth day of the second test between South Africa and Australia at the Wanderers on Sunday.

South Africa first innings 266 (J. Kallis 54, AB. de Villiers 64, A. Prince 50; P. Siddle 3-69)

Australia first innings 296 (S. Watson 88, P. Hughes 88; D. Steyn 4-64)

South Africa second innings (overnight 229-3) G. Smith c Hughes b Lyon 36 J. Rudolph c Haddin b Cummins 24 H. Amla c Haddin b Johnson 105 J. Kallis c Clarke b Cummins 2 AB. de Villiers c Clarke b Cummins 73 A. Prince run out 2 M. Boucher c Watson b Lyon 13 V. Philander c Haddin b Cummins 23 D. Steyn c Haddin b Cummins 41 M. Morkel b Cummins 0 Imran Tahir not out 4 Extras (b-5, lb-2, w-7, nb-2) 16 Total (all out, 110 overs) 339

Fall of wickets: 1-40 2-75 3-90 4-237 5-249 6-260 7-266 8-314 9-314 10-339

Bowling: Johnson 30-4-101-0 (nb-2), Cummins 29-5-79-6 (w-3), Siddle 27-10-71-0, Lyon 16-4-57-2, Hussey 5-0-14-0, Clarke 2-1-2-0, Ponting 1-0-8-0

Australia second innings S. Watson b Philander 0 P. Hughes c Kallis b Philander 11 U. Khawaja c Kallis b Imran Tahir 65 R. Ponting not out 54 M. Clarke not out 1 Extras (b-1, lb-3, nb-5, w-2) 11 Total (three wickets, 37 overs) 142

Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-19 3-141

To bat: M. Hussey, B. Haddin, M. Johnson, P. Siddle, P. Cummins, N. Lyon

Bowling (to date): Philander 8-0-31-2 (3nb), Steyn 10-0-44-0 (1w), Morkel 9-1-24-0 (2nb, 1w), Imran Tahir 5-0-23-1, Kallis 5-0-16-0

