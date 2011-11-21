JOHANNESBURG, Nov 21 Scoreboard at the end of the second and final test between South Africa and Australia at the Wanderers on Monday.

Australia beat South Africa by two wickets

South Africa first innings 266 (J. Kallis 54, AB. de Villiers 64, A. Prince 50; P. Siddle 3-69)

Australia first innings 296 (S. Watson 88, P. Hughes 88; D. Steyn 4-64)

South Africa second innings 339 (Hashim Amla 105, AB de Villiers 73; P. Cummins 6-79)

Australia second innings (overnight 142-3) S. Watson b Philander 0 P. Hughes c Kallis b Philander 11 U. Khawaja c Kallis b Imran Tahir 65 R. Ponting c Rudolph b Morkel 62 M. Clarke b Philander 2 M. Hussey lbw b Philander 39 B. Haddin c Boucher b Philander 55 M. Johnson not out 40 P. Siddle c Imran Tahir b Steyn 4 P. Cummins not out 13 Extras (b-1, lb-7, nb-7, w-4) 19 Total (eight wickets, 86.5 overs) 310

Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-19 3-141 4-145 5-165 6-215 7-287 8-292

Did not bat: N. Lyon

Bowling: Philander 20-3-70-5 (4nb, 1w), Steyn 23-1-98-1 (2w), Morkel 19-6-43-1 (3nb, 1w), Imran Tahir 15.5-0-63-1, Kallis 9-1-28-0

Series: South Africa and Australia drew 1-1

- - - -

(Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) ((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more cricket stories