Nov 19 Scoreboard at the close of the
third day of the second test between South Africa and Australia
at the Wanderers on Saturday.
South Africa first innings 266 (J. Kallis 54, AB de Villiers
64, A. Prince 50; P. Siddle 3-69)
Australia first innings 296 (S. Watson 88, P. Hughes 88; D.
Steyn 4-64)
South Africa second innings (overnight 0-0)
G. Smith c Hughes b Lyon 36
J. Rudolph c Haddin b Cummins 24
H. Amla not out 89
J. Kallis c Clarke b Cummins 2
AB de Villiers not out 70
Extras (b-4, lb-1 w-2, nb-1) 8
Total (for three wickets, 69 overs) 229
Fall of wickets: 1-40 2-75 3-90
Still to bat: A. Prince, M. Boucher, V. Philander, D. Steyn,
M. Morkel, Imran Tahir
Bowling (to date): Johnson 17-1-77-0 (nb-1), Cummins
17-3-46-2 (w-2), Siddle 17-6-41-0, Lyon 11-3-41-1, Hussey
4-0-9-0, Clarke 2-1-2-0, Ponting 1-0-8-0.
