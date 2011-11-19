Nov 19 Scoreboard at the close of the third day of the second test between South Africa and Australia at the Wanderers on Saturday.

South Africa first innings 266 (J. Kallis 54, AB de Villiers 64, A. Prince 50; P. Siddle 3-69)

Australia first innings 296 (S. Watson 88, P. Hughes 88; D. Steyn 4-64)

South Africa second innings (overnight 0-0) G. Smith c Hughes b Lyon 36 J. Rudolph c Haddin b Cummins 24 H. Amla not out 89 J. Kallis c Clarke b Cummins 2 AB de Villiers not out 70 Extras (b-4, lb-1 w-2, nb-1) 8 Total (for three wickets, 69 overs) 229

Fall of wickets: 1-40 2-75 3-90

Still to bat: A. Prince, M. Boucher, V. Philander, D. Steyn, M. Morkel, Imran Tahir

Bowling (to date): Johnson 17-1-77-0 (nb-1), Cummins 17-3-46-2 (w-2), Siddle 17-6-41-0, Lyon 11-3-41-1, Hussey 4-0-9-0, Clarke 2-1-2-0, Ponting 1-0-8-0.

(Compiled by Ken Borland. Editing by Toby Davis)