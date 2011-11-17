JOHANNESBURG, Nov 17 Scoreboard at the close of the first day of the second test between South Africa and Australia at the Wanderers on Thursday.

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat.

South Africa first innings J. Rudolph c Haddin b Watson 30 G. Smith c Clarke b Johnson 11 H. Amla c Ponting b Cummins 19 J. Kallis c Khawaja b Siddle 54 AB de Villiers c Cummins b Siddle 64 A. Prince c Johnson b Lyon 50 M. Boucher c Lyon b Siddle 3 V. Philander lbw b Lyon 0 D. Steyn not out 15 M. Morkel c Watson b Clarke 6 I. Tahir c Hughes b Clarke 0 Extras (b-9, lb-2, w-2, nb-1) 14 Total (all out; 71 overs) 266

Fall of wickets: 1-24 2-43 3-123 4-129 5-241 6-243 7-243 8-245 9-258

Bowling: Johnson 16.1-4-67-1 (nb-1), Cummins 15-3-38-1, Siddle 15-4-69-3, Watson 3.5-1-13-1, Lyon 13-2-52-2, Hussey 4-0-10-0 (w-2), Clarke 4-1-6-2.