Cricket-De Silva replaces injured Perera in Sri Lanka squad
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
March 20 Scoreboard from Tuesday's third one-day international between West Indies and Australia at Kingstown, St Vincent.
Australia innings S.Watson run out 10 D.Warner c Pollard b Sammy 37 M.Wade b Narine 2 G.Bailey c Dwayne Bravo b Samuels 59 M.Hussey st Baugh b Samuels 67 D.Hussey b Roach 15 D.Christian lbw b Narine 12 B.Lee b Roach 0 C.McKay c Baugh b Narine 0 X.Doherty run out 0 N.Lyon not out 4 Extras (b-4 lb-6 w-3 nb-1) 14 Total (all out, 49.5 overs) 220
Fall of wickets: 1-34 2-38 3-58 4-170 5-202 6-202 7-203 8-208 9-208 10-220
Bowling: Roach 10-0-42-2 (w-1), Dwayne Bravo 8-1-30-0, Narine 9.5-1-32-3 (w-1), Sammy 5-0-27-1, Russell 5-0-28-0 (nb-1), Samuels 9-0-39-2 (w-1), Pollard 3-0-12-0
West Indies innings K.Powell st Wade b Doherty 12 J.Charles c Christian b Watson 45 M.Samuels lbw b Watson 2 Darren Bravo c Bailey b Watson 0 Dwayne Bravo c Wade b Doherty 13 K.Pollard c Doherty b Lyon 36 C.Baugh c Christian b McKay 33 A.Russell c Wade b McKay 37 D.Sammy run out 10 S.Narine c D.Hussey b Lee 10 K.Roach not out 9 Extras (b-1 lb-5 w-6 nb-1) 13 Total (all out, 49.4 overs) 220
Fall of wickets: 1-27 2-52 3-52 4-72 5-78 6-117 7-181 8-190 9-204 10-220
Bowling: Lee 9.4-1-52-1 (w-2), McKay 10-1-50-2 (w-1), Doherty 10-2-30-2 (w-1), Watson 10-4-30-3 (nb-1), Lyon 8-2-41-1 (w-1), Christian 2-0-11-0 (w-1)
Result: Match tied. Series level at 1-1.
Result: Match tied. Series level at 1-1.

Man of the match: Mike Hussey (Australia)
June 9 Afghanistan teenage leg-spinner Rashid Khan recorded the fourth best bowling figures in one-day international history, taking seven for 18 as the visitors thrashed West Indies by 63 runs in St Lucia on Friday.