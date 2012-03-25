Cricket-De Silva replaces injured Perera in Sri Lanka squad
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
March 25 Scoreboard from Sunday's fifth and final one-day international between West Indies and Australia at Gros Islet, St Lucia. Australia innings S.Watson c Samuels b Russell 66 D.Warner c Dwayne Bravo b Narine 69 P.Forrest c Roach b Russell 53 G.Bailey c Russell b Roach 19 B.Lee b Narine 12 M.Hussey c Pollard b Russell 25 D.Hussey c Baugh b Russell 0 M.Wade c Darren Bravo b Roach 26 C.McKay c Darren Bravo b Roach 0 X.Doherty not out 1 B.Hilfenhaus not out 0 Extras (b-2 lb-1 w-7) 10 Total (for nine wickets, 50 overs) 281 Fall of wickets: 1-118 2-161 3-193 4-212 5-241 6-241 7-279 8-279 9-279 Bowling: Roach 9-0-53-3 (w-1), Dwayne Bravo 6-0-40-0 (w-3), Narine 10-0-55-0, Sammy 6-0-29-0 (w-1), Russell 9-0-61-4 (w-1), Samuels 10-0-40-0 (w-1) West Indies innings J.Charles c & b Lee 0 A.Barath c Bailey b Doherty 42 M.Samuels c Wade b Lee 0 Darren Bravo c Wade b McKay 3 Dwayne Bravo c Bailey b Watson 19 K.Pollard c M.Hussey b Watson 33 C.Baugh c Hilfenhaus b Lee 13 A.Russell lbw b Doherty 41 D.Sammy c M.Hussey b Hilfenhaus 84 S.Narine c Wade b McKay 7 K.Roach not out 2 Extras (lb-1 w-6) 7 Total (all out, 47.2 overs) 251 Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-5 3-37 4-63 5-76 6-111 7-118 8-219 9-232 10-251 Bowling: Lee 9-3-42-3, Hilfenhaus 8.2-1-36-1 (w-2), McKay 10-0-68-2, Watson 10-0-44-2 (w-3), Doherty 10-0-60-2 (w-1) Australia won by 30 runs to level series at 2-2. Player of the match: Darren Sammy (West Indies) (Please double-click on the newslink:; for more cricket stories; for more sports stories)
June 9 Afghanistan teenage leg-spinner Rashid Khan recorded the fourth best bowling figures in one-day international history, taking seven for 18 as the visitors thrashed West Indies by 63 runs in St Lucia on Friday.