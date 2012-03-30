March 30 Scoreboard from the second Twenty20 international between West Indies and Australia in Barbados on Friday. West Indies innings D.Smith c D.Hussey b Doherty 63 J.Charles c Christian b Watson 37 K.Pollard c Wade b Lee 1 Dwayne Bravo c Christian b Watson 23 D.Sammy b McKay 5 D.Hyatt c Bailey b McKay 6 M.Samuels c Warner b Christian 2 C.Baugh c Wade b Lee 1 S.Narine run out 2 G.Mathurin not out 3 F.Edwards b Lee 0 Extras (lb-1 w-9 nb-1) 11 Total (all out, 19.4 overs) 160 Fall of wickets: 1-72 2-80 3-110 4-120 5-134 6-140 7-155 8-155 9-159 10-160 Bowling: J.Pattinson 2-0-34-0 (w-2), B.Lee 3.4-0-23-3, C.McKay 4-0-24-2 (w-1), X.Doherty 3-0-32-1, S.Watson 4-0-26-2 (nb-1 w-2), D.Christian 3-0-20-1 Australia innings D.Warner run out 58 S.Watson c Sammy b Edwards 0 G.Bailey c Hyatt b Samuels 24 M.Hussey c & b Samuels 14 D.Hussey c Pollard b Bravo 19 M.Wade c & b Samuels 17 D.Christian c Sammy b Edwards 3 B.Lee b Edwards 0 C.McKay b Bravo 7 J.Pattinson not out 0 X.Doherty not out 2 Extras (w-2) 2 Total (for nine wickets, 20 overs) 146 Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-64 3-89 4-98 5-133 6-136 7-136 8-144 9-144 Bowling: F.Edwards 4-0-23-3 (w-2), S.Narine 4-0-33-0, G.Mathurin 2-0-23-0, D.Sammy 1-0-11-0, Dwayne Bravo 4-0-27-2, M.Samuels 4-0-23-3, K.Pollard 1-0-6-0 Result: West Indies won by 14 runs. Series finished 1-1 Man of the match: Dwayne Smith (West Indies) (Editing by Tom Pilcher; Please double-click on the newslinks:; for more cricket stories; for more sports stories)