Cricket-De Silva replaces injured Perera in Sri Lanka squad
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
April 7 Scoreboard at the close of play on the first day of the opening test between West Indies and Australia at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday. West Indies innings A.Barath c Siddle b Harris 22 K.Braithwaite c Wade b Siddle 57 K.Edwards c and b Warner 61 D.Bravo not out 20 S.Chanderpaul not out 8 Extras (b-4 lb-2 w-4 nb-1) 11 Total (for three wickets, 73 overs) 179 Still to bat: N.Deonarine, D.Sammy, C.Baugh, D.Bishoo, F.Edwards, K.Roach Fall of wickets: 1-38 2-142 3-167 Bowling: R.Harris 15-4-29-1, B.Hilfenhaus 16-4-32-0 (nb-1), P.Siddle 17-8-36-1 (w-2), N.Lyon 12-5-31-0, M.Clarke 2-0-4-0, S.Watson 6-2-18-0, D.Warner 5-0-23-1 (Please double-click on the newslink:; for more cricket stories; for more sports stories)
June 9 Afghanistan teenage leg-spinner Rashid Khan recorded the fourth best bowling figures in one-day international history, taking seven for 18 as the visitors thrashed West Indies by 63 runs in St Lucia on Friday.