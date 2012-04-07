April 7 Scoreboard at the close of play on the first day of the opening test between West Indies and Australia at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday. West Indies innings A.Barath c Siddle b Harris 22 K.Braithwaite c Wade b Siddle 57 K.Edwards c and b Warner 61 D.Bravo not out 20 S.Chanderpaul not out 8 Extras (b-4 lb-2 w-4 nb-1) 11 Total (for three wickets, 73 overs) 179 Still to bat: N.Deonarine, D.Sammy, C.Baugh, D.Bishoo, F.Edwards, K.Roach Fall of wickets: 1-38 2-142 3-167 Bowling: R.Harris 15-4-29-1, B.Hilfenhaus 16-4-32-0 (nb-1), P.Siddle 17-8-36-1 (w-2), N.Lyon 12-5-31-0, M.Clarke 2-0-4-0, S.Watson 6-2-18-0, D.Warner 5-0-23-1 (Please double-click on the newslink:; for more cricket stories; for more sports stories)