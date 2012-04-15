April 15 Scoreboard at the close of play on the first day of the second test between West Indies and Australia at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Sunday Australia 1st innings D.Warner c Sammy b Shillingford 29 E.Cowan lbw b Roach 28 S.Watson c Barath b Shillingford 56 R.Ponting c Sammy b Roach 7 M.Clarke c Shillingford c Deonarine 45 M.Hussey not out 26 M.Wade not out 11 Extras (lb-3 nb-3) 6 Total (for five wickets, 90 overs) 208 Still to bat: M.Beer, B.Hilfenhaus, N.Lyon, J.Pattinson Fall of wickets: 1-53 2-65 3-83 4-167 5-178 Bowling: Edwards 13-7-28-0 (nb-1), Roach 18-4-77-2 (nb-1), Sammy 12-4-16-0, Shillingford 32-11-56-2 (nb-1), Deonarina 15-3-28-1 West Indies - A.Barath, K.Brathwaite, K.Powell, D.Bravo, S.Chanderpaul, N.Deonarine, C.Baugh, D.Sammy, S.Shillingford, K.Roach, F.Edwards