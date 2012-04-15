Cricket-Surrey planning ambitious redevelopment of Oval - report
June 9 The Surrey County Cricket Club are planning to redevelop The Oval stadium to increase it's capacity to 40,000, according to a British media report.
April 15 Scoreboard at the close of play on the first day of the second test between West Indies and Australia at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Sunday Australia 1st innings D.Warner c Sammy b Shillingford 29 E.Cowan lbw b Roach 28 S.Watson c Barath b Shillingford 56 R.Ponting c Sammy b Roach 7 M.Clarke c Shillingford c Deonarine 45 M.Hussey not out 26 M.Wade not out 11 Extras (lb-3 nb-3) 6 Total (for five wickets, 90 overs) 208 Still to bat: M.Beer, B.Hilfenhaus, N.Lyon, J.Pattinson Fall of wickets: 1-53 2-65 3-83 4-167 5-178 Bowling: Edwards 13-7-28-0 (nb-1), Roach 18-4-77-2 (nb-1), Sammy 12-4-16-0, Shillingford 32-11-56-2 (nb-1), Deonarina 15-3-28-1 West Indies - A.Barath, K.Brathwaite, K.Powell, D.Bravo, S.Chanderpaul, N.Deonarine, C.Baugh, D.Sammy, S.Shillingford, K.Roach, F.Edwards
LONDON, June 8 India captain Virat Kohli said his team were not invincible after the defending champions allowed Sri Lanka to chase down a target of 322 to win a pulsating Champions Trophy match at The Oval on Thursday.