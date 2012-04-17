April 17 Scoreboard at the close of play on the third day of the second test between West Indies and Australia at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Tuesday. Australia 1st innings 311 West Indies 1st innings (overnight 49-3) A. Barath lbw b Beer 7 K. Brathwaite lbw b Hilfenhaus 0 K. Powell lbw b Pattinson 19 D. Bravo lbw b Hussey 38 S. Chanderpaul lbw b Lyon 94 N. Deonarine st Wade b Lyon 55 C. Baugh not out 17 D. Sammy c Hussey b Lyon 1 S. Shillingford c Cowan b Lyon 4 K. Roach c Wade b Lyon 0 F. Edwards not out 0 Extras (lb-8 w-1 nb-8) 17 Total (for nine wickets, 104 overs) 252 Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-26 3-38 4-100 5-230 6-231 7-237 8-241 9-249 Bowling: Beer 25-9-52-1, Hilfenhaus 16-4-39-1, Lyon 29-9-68-5, Pattinson 11-2-40-1 (nb-4), Hussey 6-1-19-1 (w-1), Watson 12-5-14-0, Warner 3-1-9-0, Clarke 2-0-3-0