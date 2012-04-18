Cricket-De Silva replaces injured Perera in Sri Lanka squad
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
April 18 Scoreboard at the close of play on the fourth day of the rain-affected second test between West Indies and Australia at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Wednesday. Australia 1st innings 311 West Indies 1st innings (overnight 252-9) A.Barath lbw b Beer 7 K.Brathwaite lbw b Hilfenhaus 0 K.Powell lbw b Pattinson 19 D.Bravo lbw b Hussey 38 S.Chanderpaul lbw b Lyon 94 N.Deonarine st Wade b Lyon 55 C.Baugh lbw b Beer 21 D.Sammy c Hussey b Lyon 1 S.Shillingford c Cowan b Lyon 4 K.Roach c Wade b Lyon 0 F.Edwards not out 0 Extras (b-1 lb-8 w-1 nb-8) 18 Total (all out, 104.4 overs) 257 Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-26 3-38 4-100 5-230 6-231 7-237 8-241 9-249 Bowling: Beer 25.4-9-56-2, Hilfenhaus 16-4-39-1, Lyon 29-9-68-5, Pattinson 11-2-40-1 (nb-4), Hussey 6-1-19-1 (w-1), Watson 12-5-14-0, Warner 3-1-9-0, Clarke 2-0-3-0 Australia 2nd innings E.Cowan lbw b Roach 20 D.Warner c Bravo b Roach 17 S.Watson b Roach 0 R.Ponting not out 32 M.Clarke not out 3 Extras (nb-1) 1 Total (for three wickets, 30 overs 73 Fall of wickets: 1-26 2-26 3-57 Still to bat: M.Hussey, M.Wade, M.Beer, B.Hilfenhaus, N.Lyon, J.Pattinson Bowling: Edwards 5-2-13-0 (nb-1), Shillingford 15-3-33-0, Roach 10-1-27-3
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
June 9 Afghanistan teenage leg-spinner Rashid Khan recorded the fourth best bowling figures in one-day international history, taking seven for 18 as the visitors thrashed West Indies by 63 runs in St Lucia on Friday.