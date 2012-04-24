ROSEAU, Dominica, April 24 Scoreboard at the
close of the second day of the third test between West Indies
and Australia at Windsor Park:
Australia Innings
E.Cowan lbw Rampaul 1
D.Warner c Powell b Shillingford 50
S.Watson c Deonarine b Watson 41
R.Ponting c Sammy b Shillingford 23
M.Clarke c Barath b Shillingford 24
M.Hussey c Sammy b Shillingford 10
M.Wade c Bravo b Shillingford 106
R.Harris c Baugh b Roach 4
M.Starc run out 35
B.Hilfenhaus b Shillingford 19
N.Lyon not out 0
Extras (b-4, lb-6, w-3, nb-2) 15
Total (all out; 114.5 overs ) 328
Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-84, 3-105, 4-142, 5-157, 6-164,
7-169, 8-226, 9-328, 10-328.
Bowling: Roach 23-5-72-1 (nb-2), Rampaul 24-6-65-1 (w-2),
Sammy 21-7-48-1 (w-1), Shillingford 42.5-9-119-6, Deonarine
4-0-14-0.
West Indies innings
A.Barath c Cowan b Lyon 29
K.Brathwaite c Harris b Hilfenhaus 0
K.Powell b Lyon 40
D.M.Bravo c Cowan b Warner 10
S.Chanderpaul not out 34
N.Deonarine lbw b Harris 7
C.Baugh c Cowan b Lyon 5
D.Sammy run out 10
S.Shillingford b Starc 0
R.Rampaul not out 24
Extras (b-1, lb-1, w-1, nb-3) 6
Total (8 wickets, 65 overs) 165
To bat: K.Roach
Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-62, 3-73, 4-85, 5-96, 6-103,
7-120, 8-120.
Bowling: Hilfenhaus 11-4-15-1, Starc 10-4-21-1 (nb-2),
Harris 9-0-27-1, Watson 4-0-12-0, Lyon 24-5-49-3, Warner
5-0-21-1, Clarke 2-0-18-0.
