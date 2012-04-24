ROSEAU, Dominica, April 24 Scoreboard at the close of the second day of the third test between West Indies and Australia at Windsor Park: Australia Innings E.Cowan lbw Rampaul 1 D.Warner c Powell b Shillingford 50 S.Watson c Deonarine b Watson 41 R.Ponting c Sammy b Shillingford 23 M.Clarke c Barath b Shillingford 24 M.Hussey c Sammy b Shillingford 10 M.Wade c Bravo b Shillingford 106 R.Harris c Baugh b Roach 4 M.Starc run out 35 B.Hilfenhaus b Shillingford 19 N.Lyon not out 0 Extras (b-4, lb-6, w-3, nb-2) 15 Total (all out; 114.5 overs ) 328 Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-84, 3-105, 4-142, 5-157, 6-164, 7-169, 8-226, 9-328, 10-328. Bowling: Roach 23-5-72-1 (nb-2), Rampaul 24-6-65-1 (w-2), Sammy 21-7-48-1 (w-1), Shillingford 42.5-9-119-6, Deonarine 4-0-14-0. West Indies innings A.Barath c Cowan b Lyon 29 K.Brathwaite c Harris b Hilfenhaus 0 K.Powell b Lyon 40 D.M.Bravo c Cowan b Warner 10 S.Chanderpaul not out 34 N.Deonarine lbw b Harris 7 C.Baugh c Cowan b Lyon 5 D.Sammy run out 10 S.Shillingford b Starc 0 R.Rampaul not out 24 Extras (b-1, lb-1, w-1, nb-3) 6 Total (8 wickets, 65 overs) 165 To bat: K.Roach Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-62, 3-73, 4-85, 5-96, 6-103, 7-120, 8-120. Bowling: Hilfenhaus 11-4-15-1, Starc 10-4-21-1 (nb-2), Harris 9-0-27-1, Watson 4-0-12-0, Lyon 24-5-49-3, Warner 5-0-21-1, Clarke 2-0-18-0. (Compiled by Simon Evans)