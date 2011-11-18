JOHANNESBURG, Nov 18 Scoreboard at the close on the second day of the second test between South Africa and Australia at the Wanderers on Friday.

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat.

South Africa first innings 266 (J. Kallis 54, AB de Villiers 64, A. Prince 50)

Australia first innings S. Watson c Imran Tahir b Kallis 88 P. Hughes c De Villiers b Philander 88 U. Khawaja lbw b Steyn 12 R. Ponting lbw b Steyn 0 M. Clarke c De Villiers b Morkel 11 M. Hussey b Steyn 20 B. Haddin lbw b Imran Tahir 16 M. Johnson not out 38 P. Siddle b Imran Tahir 0 P. Cummins c Boucher b Steyn 2 N. Lyon lbw b Imran Tahir 2 Extras (lb-8, w-3, nb-4, b-4) 19 Total (all out, 76.4 overs) 296

Fall of wickets: 1-174 2-192 3-193 4-212 5-228 6-233 7-255 8-255 9-285 10-296

Bowling: Steyn 18-3-64-4, Philander 15-4-47-1 (nb-1, w-1), Morkel 17-4-62-1 (nb-3, w-1), Kallis 13-2-56-1 (1w), Tahir 13.4-2-55-3

South Africa second innings G. Smith not out 0 J. Rudolph not out 0 Extras 0 Total (no wicket, 0.4 overs) 0

Bowling (to date): Johnson 0.4-0-0-0

