April 10 Scoreboard at the close of play on the fourth day of the first test between West Indies and Australia at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Tuesday. West Indies first innings A.Barath c Siddle b Harris 22 K.Brathwaite c Wade b Siddle 57 K.Edwards c and b Warner 61 D.Bravo c Hussey b Watson 51 S.Chanderpaul not out 103 N.Deonarine c Wade b Harris 21 C.Baugh run out 22 D.Sammy c Cowan b Hilfenhaus 41 K.Roach c Clarke b Lyon 16 F.Edwards c Hussey b Warner 10 D.Bishoo not out 18 Extras (b-12, lb-9, w-4, nb-2) 27 Total (for 9 wickets, 153 overs) 449 declared Fall of wickets: 1-38 2-142 3-167 4-240 5-285 6-316 7-369 8-402 9-421. Bowling: R. Harris 29-8-83-2, B.Hilfenhaus 33-12-67-1 (nb-1), P.Siddle 31-10-83-1 (nb-1, w-2), N.Lyon 31-11-94-1, M.Clarke 2-0-4-0, S.Watson 15-5-46-1, D.Warner 10-0-45-2, M.Hussey 2-0-6-0. Australia innings E.Cowan c Baugh b Sammy 14 D.Warner c Bravo b Sammy 42 S.Watson c Baugh b Roach 39 R.Ponting tun out 4 M.Clarke c Deonarine b Bishoo 73 M.Hussey c Baugh b Roach 48 M.Wade c Bravo b F.Edwards 28 P.Siddle c K.Edwards b F.Edwards 0 R.Harris not out 68 B.Hilfenhaus b Roach 24 N.Lyon not out 40 Extras (lb-6, w-5, nb-5 ) 26 Total (9 wickets dec, 145 o) 406 Fall of wickets: 1-50, 2-65, 3-84, 4-133, 5-215, 6-249, 7-250, 8-285, 9-329 Bowling: F.Edwards 31-4-92-2 (nb-3, w-1); K.Roach 29-8-72-3; D.Bishoo 45-10-125-1 (nb-1); D.Sammy 21-6-65-2; N.Deonarine 19-5-36-0 West Indies second innings A.Barath b Hilfenhaus 2 K.Brathwaite c Wade b Hilfenhaus 0 K.Edwards lbw Hilfenhaus 1 D.Bravo c Wade b Siddle 32 S.Chanderpaul c Wade Harris 12 N.Deonarine not out 20 C.Baugh not out 2 Extras (lb-1, nb-1) 2 Total (5 wickets, 38 overs) 71 To bat: D.Sammy, D.Bishoo, F.Edwards, K.Roach Fall of wickets: 1-2 2-3, 3-4, 4-17, 5-67 Bowling: B.Hilfenhaus 10-4-17-3; S.Watson 6-1-16-0; R.Harris 3-1-14-1 (nb-1); P.Siddle 9-2-11-1; N.Lyon 9-4-10-0; M.Clarke 1-0-2-0