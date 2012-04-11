April 11 Final scoreboard after Australia beat
West Indies by three wickets in the first test at Kensington
Oval in Barbados on Wednesday.
West Indies first innings
A.Barath c Siddle b Harris 22
K.Brathwaite c Wade b Siddle 57
K.Edwards c and b Warner 61
D.Bravo c Hussey b Watson 51
S.Chanderpaul not out 103
N.Deonarine c Wade b Harris 21
C.Baugh run out 22
D.Sammy c Cowan b Hilfenhaus 41
K.Roach c Clarke b Lyon 16
F.Edwards c Hussey b Warner 10
D.Bishoo not out 18
Extras (b-12, lb-9, w-4, nb-2) 27
Total (for 9 wickets, 153 overs) 449 declared
Fall of wickets: 1-38 2-142 3-167 4-240 5-285 6-316 7-369
8-402 9-421.
Bowling: R. Harris 29-8-83-2, B.Hilfenhaus 33-12-67-1
(nb-1), P.Siddle 31-10-83-1 (nb-1, w-2), N.Lyon 31-11-94-1,
M.Clarke 2-0-4-0, S.Watson 15-5-46-1, D.Warner 10-0-45-2,
M.Hussey 2-0-6-0.
Australia first innings
E.Cowan c Baugh b Sammy 14
D.Warner c Bravo b Sammy 42
S.Watson c Baugh b Roach 39
R.Ponting tun out 4
M.Clarke c Deonarine b Bishoo 73
M.Hussey c Baugh b Roach 48
M.Wade c Bravo b F.Edwards 28
P.Siddle c K.Edwards b F.Edwards 0
R.Harris not out 68
B.Hilfenhaus b Roach 24
N.Lyon not out 40
Extras (lb-6, w-5, nb-5 ) 26
Total (9 wickets dec, 145 o) 406
Fall of wickets: 1-50, 2-65, 3-84, 4-133, 5-215, 6-249,
7-250, 8-285, 9-329
Bowling: F.Edwards 31-4-92-2 (nb-3, w-1); K.Roach 29-8-72-3;
D.Bishoo 45-10-125-1 (nb-1); D.Sammy 21-6-65-2; N.Deonarine
19-5-36-0
West Indies second innings
A.Barath b Hilfenhaus 2
K.Brathwaite c Wade b Hilfenhaus 0
K.Edwards lbw Hilfenhaus 1
D.Bravo c Wade b Siddle 32
S.Chanderpaul c Wade Harris 12
N.Deonarine lbw Harris 21
C.Baugh c Harris b Hilfenhaus 23
D.Sammy b Watson 14
K.Roach b Harris 25
F.Edwards c Watson b Siddle 3
D.Bishoo not out 7
Extras (b-4, lb-3, nb-1) 8
Total (all out, 66.4 overs) 148
Bowling: B.Hilfenhaus 17-7-27-4; S.Watson 12-1-30-1;
R.Harris 8.4-2-31-3 (nb-1); P.Siddle 17-2-32-2; N.Lyon
11-4-19-0; M.Clarke 1-0-2-0
Australia second innings
D.Warner c Baugh b Sammy 22
E.Cowan c Chanderpaul b Deonarine 34
S.Watson c sub b Deonarine 52
R.Ponting b Deonarine 14
M.Clarke c & b Deonarine 6
M.Hussey b Roach 32
M.Wade c Bishoo b Roach 18
R.Harris not out 4
B.Hilfenhaus not out 2
Extras (b-1, lb-3, w-2, nb-2) 8
Total (7 wickets; 47 overs) 192
Did not bat: P.Siddle, N.Lyon
Fall of wickets: 1-31, 2-106, 3-126, 4-131, 5-140, 6-177,
7-189.
Bowling:
K.Roach 12-0-45-2 (nb-1), F.Edwards 6-0-19-0 (nb-1), D.Sammy
10-2-27-1 (w-1), D.Bishoo 8-0-44-0, N.Deonarine 11-1-53-4