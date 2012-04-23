Cricket-De Silva replaces injured Perera in Sri Lanka squad
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
ROSEAU, Dominica, April 23 Scoreboard at the close of the first day of the third test between West Indies and Australia at Windsor Park on Monday:
Australia Innings
E.Cowan lbw Rampaul 1
D.Warner c Powell b Shillingford 50
S.Watson c Deonarine b Watson 41
R.Ponting c Sammy b Shillingford 23
M.Clarke c Barath b Shillingford 24
M.Hussey c Sammy b Shillingford 10
M.Wade not out 22
R.Harris c Baugh b Roach 4
M.Starc not out 24
Extras (b-4, lb-6, w-1, nb-2) 13
Total (7 wickets; 90 overs) 212
To bat: B.Hilfenhaus, N.Lyon.
Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-84, 3-105, 4-142, 5-157, 6-164, 7-169.
Bowling: K.Roach 16-5-43-1 (nb-2), R.Rampaul 18-5-44-1 (w-1), D.Sammy 19-7-32-1, S.Shillingford 34-8-77-4, N.Deonarine 3-0-6-0
(Compiled by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond)
June 9 Afghanistan teenage leg-spinner Rashid Khan recorded the fourth best bowling figures in one-day international history, taking seven for 18 as the visitors thrashed West Indies by 63 runs in St Lucia on Friday.