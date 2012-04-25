April 25 Scoreboard at the close of play on the third day of the third test between West Indies and Australia at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominicia: Australia 1st innings 328 West Indies 1st innings (overbnight 165-8) A.Barath c Cowan b Lyon 29 K.Brathwaite c Harris b Hilfenhaus 0 K.Powell b Lyon 40 D.Bravo c Cowan b Warner 10 S.Chanderpaul lbw b Starc 68 N.Deonarine lbw b Harris 7 C.Baugh c Cowan b Lyon 5 D.Sammy run out 10 S.Shillingford b Starc 0 R.Rampaul c Warner b Lyon 31 K.Roach not out 9 Extras (b-1, lb-2, w-1, nb-5) 9 Total (all outm 87.2 overs) 218 Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-62, 3-73, 4-85, 5-96, 6-103, 7-120, 8-120 9-186 10-218 Bowling: Hilfenhaus 16-6-30-1, Starc 12.2-4-29-2 (nb-3), Harris 13-0-36-1 (nb-1), Watson 4-0-12-0 (w-1), Lyon 33-7-69-4, Warner 5-0-21-1, Clarke 2-0-18-0 (nb-1) Australia 2nd innings D.Warner c Chanderpaul b Roach 11 E.Cowan c Sammy b Deonarine 55 S.Watson c Sammy b Shillingord 5 R.Ponting c Chanderpaul b Roach 57 M.Clarke c Bravo b Shillingford 25 M.Hussey not out 17 M.Wade lbw b Deonarine 4 R.Harris not out 4 Extras (b-8 lb-9 w-1 nb-4) 22 Total (for six wickets, 65 overs) 200 Still to bat: B.Hilfenahus, N.Lyon, M.Starc Fall of wickets: 1-17 2-25 3-112 4-168 5-171 6-196 Bowling: Rampaul 9-1-37-0, Roach 11-0-40-2 (nb-4 w-1), Shillingford 29-6-69-2, Sammy 6-3-9-0, Deonarine 10-1-28-2 (Editing by)