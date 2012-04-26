ROSEAU, Dominica, April 26 Scoreboard on the fourth day of the third test between West Indies and Australia at Windsor Park on Thursday. Australia first innings 328 West Indies first innings (overnight 165-8) A.Barath c Cowan b Lyon 29 K.Brathwaite c Harris b Hilfenhaus 0 K.Powell b Lyon 40 D.Bravo c Cowan b Warner 10 S.Chanderpaul lbw b Starc 68 N.Deonarine lbw b Harris 7 C.Baugh c Cowan b Lyon 5 D.Sammy run out 10 S.Shillingford b Starc 0 R.Rampaul c Warner b Lyon 31 K.Roach not out 9 Extras (b-1 lb-2 w-1 nb-5) 9 Total (all out, 87.2 overs) 218 Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-62 3-73 4-85 5-96 6-103 7-120 8-120 9-186 10-218 Bowling: Hilfenhaus 16-6-30-1, Starc 12.2-4-29-2 (3nb), Harris 13-0-36-1 (1nb), Watson 4-0-12-0 (1w), Lyon 33-7-69-4, Warner 5-0-21-1, Clarke 2-0-18-0 (1nb) Australia second innings D.Warner c Chanderpaul b Roach 11 E.Cowan c Sammy b Deonarine 55 S.Watson c Sammy b Shillingord 5 R.Ponting c Chanderpaul b Roach 57 M.Clarke c Bravo b Shillingford 25 M.Hussey c Sammy b Shillingford 32 M.Wade lbw b Deonarine 4 R.Harris c Baugh b Deonarine 9 M.Starc b Roach 21 B.Hilfenhaus c B'waite b Shillingford 6 N.Lyon not out 12 Extras (b-8 lb-9 w-1 nb-4) 22 Total (all out, 85 overs) 259 Fall of wickets: 1-17 2-25 3-112 4-168 5-171 6-196 7-220, 8-230 9-237 10-259. Bowling: Rampaul 9-1-37-0, Roach 13-2-40-3 (4nb 1w), Shillingford 39-7-100-4, Sammy 10-4-20-0, Deonarine 14-1-45-3. West Indies second innings A.Barath c Cowen b Hilfenhaus 0 K.Brathwaite lbw b Clarke 14 K.Powell b Clarke 24 D.Bravo c Wade b Watson 45 S.Chanderpaul lbw b Clarke 69 N.Deonarine not out 11 Extras (b-3 lb-7) 10 Total (for five wickets, 67.1 overs) 173 Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-28 3-45 4-155 5-173. Bowling: Hilfenhaus 10-5-14-1, Starc 8-2-20-0, Lyon 18-3-46-0, Harris 9-2-23-0, 12.1-0-34-3, Watson 9-2-20-1, Warner 1-0-6-0. (Editing by John Mehaffey)