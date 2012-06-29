June 29 Scoreboard in the first one-day international between England and Australia at Lord's on Friday: England A. Cook c Wade b Cummins 40 I. Bell lbw b Lee 41 J. Trott b Doherty 54 R. Bopara c Clarke b McKay 15 E. Morgan not out 89 C. Kieswetter c Warner b Watson 25 Extras (lb-4, w-4) 8 Total (for 5 wickets, 50 overs) 272 Did not bat: T. Bresnan, G. Swann, S. Broad, S. Finn, J. Anderson Fall: 1-74, 2-89, 3-121, 4-189, 5-272 Bowling: Lee 10-1-57-1, McKay 10-1-43-1 (w-1), Cummins 10-0-53-1 (w-1), Doherty 10-0-50-1 (w-1), Watson 10-0-65-1 (w-1) Australia S. Watson c Kieswetter b Finn 12 D. Warner c Kieswetter b Anderson 56 G. Bailey b Anderson 29 M. Clarke lbw b Bresnan 61 D. Hussey b Finn 13 S. Smith c Kieswetter b Bresnan 8 M. Wade run out 27 B. Lee not out 29 C. McKay c Kieswetter b Broad 2 P. Cummins lbw b Broad 4 X. Doherty not out 6 Extras (lb-3, w-7) 10 Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 257 Fall: 1-20, 2-96, 3-102, 4-132, 5-147, 6-204, 7-214, 8-226, 9-231 Bowling: Anderson 9-0-55-2 (w-1), Finn 10-0-47-2 (w-1), Bresnan 10-0-54-2 (w-3), Broad 10-0-47-2 (w-2), Swann 10-0-47-0, Bopara 1-0-4-0 England won first game of five-match series by 15 runs