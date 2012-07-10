July 10 Scoreboard in the fifth and final
one-day international between England and Australia at Old
Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday.
England won by seven wickets, win series 4-0
Australia innings
M.Wade st Kieswetter b Tredwell 12
D.Warner lbw b Tredwell 32
P.Forrest run out 3
M.Clarke run out 1
S.Smith c Kieswetter b Bopara 21
D.Hussey c Kieswetter b Bopara 9
G.Bailey not out 46
J.Pattinson c Kieswetter b Finn 13
C.McKay not out 5
Extras (lb-1 w-2) 3
Total (for seven wickets, 32 overs) 145
Did not bat: B.Hilfenhaus, X.Doherty.
Fall of wickets: 1-43 2-49 3-49 4-55 5-77 6-86 7-120.
Bowling: Anderson 5-11-22-0, Finn 6-0-35-1, Broad 7-0-39-0,
Tredwell 7-1-23-2, Patel 3-0-17-0, Bopara 4-0-8-2.
England innings
A. Cook c Clarke b Hilfenhaus 58
I. Bell c Bailey b McKay 4
J. Trott b Clarke 10
R. Bopara not out 52
E. Morgan not out 9
Extras (w-4, lb-1) 5
Total (three wickets, 27.1 overs) 138
Fall of wickets: 1-5 2-34 3-126
Did not bat: C. Kieswetter, S. Patel, J. Tredwell, S. Broad,
S. Finn, J. Anderson
Bowling: McKay 6-0-27-1, Hilfenhaus 5.1-0-19-1, Pattinson
6-0-34-0, Clarke 3-0-14-1, Doherty 5-0-34-0, Smith 2-0-9-0
