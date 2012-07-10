July 10 Scoreboard in the fifth and final one-day international between England and Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday. England won by seven wickets, win series 4-0 Australia innings M.Wade st Kieswetter b Tredwell 12 D.Warner lbw b Tredwell 32 P.Forrest run out 3 M.Clarke run out 1 S.Smith c Kieswetter b Bopara 21 D.Hussey c Kieswetter b Bopara 9 G.Bailey not out 46 J.Pattinson c Kieswetter b Finn 13 C.McKay not out 5 Extras (lb-1 w-2) 3 Total (for seven wickets, 32 overs) 145 Did not bat: B.Hilfenhaus, X.Doherty. Fall of wickets: 1-43 2-49 3-49 4-55 5-77 6-86 7-120. Bowling: Anderson 5-11-22-0, Finn 6-0-35-1, Broad 7-0-39-0, Tredwell 7-1-23-2, Patel 3-0-17-0, Bopara 4-0-8-2. England innings A. Cook c Clarke b Hilfenhaus 58 I. Bell c Bailey b McKay 4 J. Trott b Clarke 10 R. Bopara not out 52 E. Morgan not out 9 Extras (w-4, lb-1) 5 Total (three wickets, 27.1 overs) 138 Fall of wickets: 1-5 2-34 3-126 Did not bat: C. Kieswetter, S. Patel, J. Tredwell, S. Broad, S. Finn, J. Anderson Bowling: McKay 6-0-27-1, Hilfenhaus 5.1-0-19-1, Pattinson 6-0-34-0, Clarke 3-0-14-1, Doherty 5-0-34-0, Smith 2-0-9-0 (Compiled by John Mehaffey)