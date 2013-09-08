Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
Sept 8 Scoreboard from the second one-day international between England and Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday. Australia Innings S. Marsh c Buttler b Finn 0 A. Finch c Root b Tredwell 45 S. Watson c Buttler b Bopara 38 M. Clarke c Buttler b Rankin 105 G. Bailey c Tredwell b Bopara 82 A. Voges not out 16 M. Wade b Rankin 0 J. Faulkner c Morgan b Finn 18 M. Johnson not out 6 Extras: (b-1, lb-1 w-2, nb-1) 5 Total: (for seven wickets, 50 overs) 315 Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-60 3-116 4-271 5-283 6-283 7-308 Did not bat: C. McKay, F. Ahmed Bowing: S. Finn 10-1-68-2 (1w), B. Rankin 10-0-49-2, B. Stokes 10-0-66-0, R. Bopara 10-0-57-2 (1nb, 1w), J. Tredwell 8-0-60-1, J. Root 2-0-13-0 England innings K. Pietersen c Faulkner b Watson 60 M. Carberry c Clarke by Johnson 4 J. Trott c Wade by Johnson 0 J. Root b Faulkner 3 E. Morgan c Clarke b McKay 54 R. Bopara c & b Voges 1 J. Buttler c Johnson b Ahmed 75 B. Stokes c Bailey b McKay 5 J. Tredwell run out 1 S. Finn c Voges b McKay 16 B. Rankin not out 1 Extras: (lb-1, w-6) 7 Total: (all out; 44.2 overs) 227 Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-9 3-38 4-97 5-103 6-154 7-167 8-169 9-216 10-227 Bowling: C. McKay 9.2-1-47-3, M. Johnson 10-2-36-2 (3w), J. Faulkner 8-1-39-1, A. Voges 6-0-32-1 (3w), F. Ahmed 7-0-55-1, S. Watson 4-1-17-1 England won the toss and chose to bowl. Result: Australia won by 88 runs. Australia lead the five-match series 1-0. (Compliled by Tom Bartlett, Editing by Toby Davis)
April 1 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Bangladesh won toss and decided to bowl Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga (capt), Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Sachith Pathirana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek
March 31 The new Twenty20 tournament being planned by the England and Wales Cricket Board will not hurt the existing 18 counties, England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has said.