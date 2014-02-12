PRETORIA, Feb 12 Scoreboard at tea on the first
day of the first test between South Africa and Australia at
SuperSport Park on Wednesday:
South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl
Australia first innings
C. Rogers c Duminy b Morkel 4
D. Warner b Steyn 12
A. Doolan c Peterson b McLaren 27
S. Marsh not out 67
M. Clarke c Philander b Steyn 23
S. Smith not out 29
Extras (b-4, lb-3, w-6, nb-1) 14
Total (for four wickets, 54 overs) 176
To bat: B. Haddin, M. Johnson, P. Siddle, R. Harris, N. Lyon
Fall of wickets: 1-15 2-24 3-72 4-98
Bowling (to date): D. Steyn 13-2-34-2, V. Philander
13-2-40-0, M. Morkel 11-3-35-1, R. McLaren 11-3-31-1, R.
Peterson 6-0-29-0
(Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Josh Reich)