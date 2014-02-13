PRETORIA, Feb 13 Scoreboard at lunch on the
second day of the first test between South Africa and Australia
at SuperSport Park on Thursday:
Australia first innings
C. Rogers c Duminy b Morkel 4
D. Warner b Steyn 12
A. Doolan c Peterson b McLaren 27
S. Marsh c Smith b Philander 148
M. Clarke c Philander b Steyn 23
S. Smith c Petersen b McLaren 100
B. Haddin lbw b Peterson 0
M. Johnson not out 28
R. Harris not out 7
Extras (b-4, lb-8, w-11, nb-2) 25
Total (for seven wickets, 116 overs) 374
Fall of wickets: 1-15 2-24 3-72 4-98 5-331 6-332 7-348
To bat: P. Siddle, N. Lyon
Bowling (to date): D. Steyn 26-6-67-2 (w-1), V. Philander
24-5-69-1, M. Morkel 22-5-73-1 (w-1), R. McLaren 20-4-72-2
(nb-2, w-1), R. Peterson 14-0-47-1, JP Duminy 10-1-34-0.
(Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond;
mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27 82 8257807; Reuters
Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign
up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)