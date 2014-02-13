PRETORIA, Feb 13 Scoreboard after Australia's
first innings on the second day of the first test against South
Africa at SuperSport Park on Thursday:
Australia first innings
C. Rogers c Duminy b Morkel 4
D. Warner b Steyn 12
A. Doolan c Peterson b McLaren 27
S. Marsh c Smith b Philander 148
M. Clarke c Philander b Steyn 23
S. Smith c Petersen b McLaren 100
B. Haddin lbw b Peterson 0
M. Johnson b Peterson 33
R. Harris b Steyn 19
P. Siddle b Steyn 2
N. Lyon not out 4
Extras (b-4, lb-8, w-11, nb-2) 25
Total (all out, 122 overs) 397
Fall of wickets: 1-15 2-24 3-72 4-98 5-331 6-332 7-348 8-391
9-391
Bowling: D. Steyn 29-6-78-4 (w-1), V. Philander 24-5-69-1, M.
Morkel 22-5-73-1 (w-1), R. McLaren 20-4-72-2 (nb-2, w-1), R.
Peterson 15-0-49-2, JP Duminy 12-1-44-0.
