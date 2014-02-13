PRETORIA, Feb 13 Scoreboard after Australia's first innings on the second day of the first test against South Africa at SuperSport Park on Thursday: Australia first innings C. Rogers c Duminy b Morkel 4 D. Warner b Steyn 12 A. Doolan c Peterson b McLaren 27 S. Marsh c Smith b Philander 148 M. Clarke c Philander b Steyn 23 S. Smith c Petersen b McLaren 100 B. Haddin lbw b Peterson 0 M. Johnson b Peterson 33 R. Harris b Steyn 19 P. Siddle b Steyn 2 N. Lyon not out 4 Extras (b-4, lb-8, w-11, nb-2) 25 Total (all out, 122 overs) 397 Fall of wickets: 1-15 2-24 3-72 4-98 5-331 6-332 7-348 8-391 9-391 Bowling: D. Steyn 29-6-78-4 (w-1), V. Philander 24-5-69-1, M. Morkel 22-5-73-1 (w-1), R. McLaren 20-4-72-2 (nb-2, w-1), R. Peterson 15-0-49-2, JP Duminy 12-1-44-0. (compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27 82 8257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)