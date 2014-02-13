PRETORIA, Feb 13 Scoreboard at tea on the second
day of the first test between South Africa and Australia at
SuperSport Park on Thursday.
South Africa
G. Smith c Marsh b Johnson 10
A. Petersen c Haddin b Johnson 2
H. Amla lbw b Siddle 17
F. du Plessis c Clarke b Johnson 3
AB de Villiers not out 25
JP Duminy not out 5
Extras (lb-1) 1
Total (for four wickets, 17 overs) 63
To bat: R. McLaren, R. Peterson, V. Philander, D. Steyn, M.
Morkel
Fall of wickets: 1-11 2-15 3-23 4-43
Bowling: Harris 6-1-21-0, Johnson 6-0-25-3, Siddle 4-0-15-1,
Lyon 1-0-1-0.
Australia first innings
C. Rogers c Duminy b Morkel 4
D. Warner b Steyn 12
A. Doolan c Peterson b McLaren 27
S. Marsh c Smith b Philander 148
M. Clarke c Philander b Steyn 23
S. Smith c Petersen b McLaren 100
B. Haddin lbw b Peterson 0
M. Johnson b Peterson 33
R. Harris b Steyn 19
P. Siddle b Steyn 2
N. Lyon not out 4
Extras (b-4, lb-8, w-11, nb-2) 25
Total (all out, 122 overs) 397
Fall of wickets: 1-15 2-24 3-72 4-98 5-331 6-332 7-348 8-391
9-391
Bowling: Steyn 29-6-78-4 (w-1), Philander 24-5-69-1, Morkel
22-5-73-1 (w-1), McLaren 20-4-72-2 (nb-2, w-1), Peterson
15-0-49-2, Duminy 12-1-44-0.
