PRETORIA, Feb 13 Scoreboard at the close of play
on the second day of the first test between South Africa and
Australia on Thursday.
South Africa first innings
G. Smith c Marsh b Johnson 10
A. Petersen c Haddin b Johnson 2
H. Amla lbw b Siddle 17
F. du Plessis c Clarke b Johnson 3
AB de Villiers not out 52
JP Duminy c Johnson b Lyon 25
R. McLaren b Johnson 8
R. Peterson not out 10
Extras (b-10, lb-2, w-1) 13
Total (for six wickets, 43.3 overs) 140
To bat: V. Philander, D. Steyn, M. Morkel
Fall of wickets: 1-11 2-15 3-23 4-43 5-110 6-126
Bowling: Harris 12-3-33-0, Johnson 13.3-1-51-4 (w-1), Siddle
7-0-21-1, Lyon 11-0-23-1.
Australia first innings
C. Rogers c Duminy b Morkel 4
D. Warner b Steyn 12
A. Doolan c Peterson b McLaren 27
S. Marsh c Smith b Philander 148
M. Clarke c Philander b Steyn 23
S. Smith c Petersen b McLaren 100
B. Haddin lbw b Peterson 0
M. Johnson b Peterson 33
R. Harris b Steyn 19
P. Siddle b Steyn 2
N. Lyon not out 4
Extras (b-4, lb-8, w-11, nb-2) 25
Total (all out, 122 overs) 397
Fall of wickets: 1-15 2-24 3-72 4-98 5-331 6-332 7-348 8-391
9-391
Bowling: D. Steyn 29-6-78-4 (w-1), V. Philander 24-5-69-1, M.
Morkel 22-5-73-1 (w-1), R. McLaren 20-4-72-2 (nb-2, w-1), R.
Peterson 15-0-49-2, JP Duminy 12-1-44-0.
