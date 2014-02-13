PRETORIA, Feb 13 Scoreboard at the close of play on the second day of the first test between South Africa and Australia on Thursday. South Africa first innings G. Smith c Marsh b Johnson 10 A. Petersen c Haddin b Johnson 2 H. Amla lbw b Siddle 17 F. du Plessis c Clarke b Johnson 3 AB de Villiers not out 52 JP Duminy c Johnson b Lyon 25 R. McLaren b Johnson 8 R. Peterson not out 10 Extras (b-10, lb-2, w-1) 13 Total (for six wickets, 43.3 overs) 140 To bat: V. Philander, D. Steyn, M. Morkel Fall of wickets: 1-11 2-15 3-23 4-43 5-110 6-126 Bowling: Harris 12-3-33-0, Johnson 13.3-1-51-4 (w-1), Siddle 7-0-21-1, Lyon 11-0-23-1. Australia first innings C. Rogers c Duminy b Morkel 4 D. Warner b Steyn 12 A. Doolan c Peterson b McLaren 27 S. Marsh c Smith b Philander 148 M. Clarke c Philander b Steyn 23 S. Smith c Petersen b McLaren 100 B. Haddin lbw b Peterson 0 M. Johnson b Peterson 33 R. Harris b Steyn 19 P. Siddle b Steyn 2 N. Lyon not out 4 Extras (b-4, lb-8, w-11, nb-2) 25 Total (all out, 122 overs) 397 Fall of wickets: 1-15 2-24 3-72 4-98 5-331 6-332 7-348 8-391 9-391 Bowling: D. Steyn 29-6-78-4 (w-1), V. Philander 24-5-69-1, M. Morkel 22-5-73-1 (w-1), R. McLaren 20-4-72-2 (nb-2, w-1), R. Peterson 15-0-49-2, JP Duminy 12-1-44-0. (compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27 82 8257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)