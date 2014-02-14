PRETORIA, Feb 14 Scoreboard at tea on the third day of the first test between South Africa and Australia at SuperSport Park on Friday: Australia 397 & Second innings C. Rogers b Steyn 1 D. Warner not out 93 A. Doolan not out 48 Extras (b-3, lb-1, w-1) 5 Total (for one wickets, 34 overs) 147 To bat: S. Marsh, M. Clarke, S. Smith, B.Haddin, M, Johnson, R.Harris, P.Siddle, N.Lyon Fall of wicket: 1-1 Bowling: Philander 7-1-13-0, Steyn 7-2-41-1, McLaren 7-0-33-0, Morkel 5-1-16-0, Peterson 5-0-30-0, Duminy 3-0-10-0. South Africa first innings (overnight 140-6) G. Smith c Marsh b Johnson 10 A. Petersen c Haddin b Johnson 2 H. Amla lbw b Siddle 17 F. du Plessis c Clarke b Johnson 3 AB de Villiers c Warner b Johnson 91 JP Duminy c Johnson b Lyon 25 R. McLaren b Johnson 8 R. Peterson c Clarke b Johnson 10 V. Philander lbw Lyon 15 D. Steyn not out 7 M. Morkel c Haddin b Johnson 0 Extras (b-14, lb-2, w-1, nb-1) 18 Total (all out, 61.1 overs) 206 Fall of wickets: 1-11 2-15 3-23 4-43 5-110 6-126 7-140 8-189 9-202 Bowling: Harris 17-3-51-0, Johnson 17.1-1-68-7 (w-1), Siddle 13-1-33-1 (nb-1), Lyon 14-0-38-2. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27 82 8257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)