PRETORIA, Feb 14 Scoreboard at the close of play
of the third day of the first test between South Africa and
Australia at SuperSport Park on Friday:
Australia 397 &
Second innings
C. Rogers b Steyn 1
D. Warner c Smith b Peterson 115
A. Doolan c De Villiers b Duminy 89
S. Marsh not out 44
M. Clarke not out 17
Extras (b-3, lb-13, w-6) 22
Total (for three wickets, 69 overs) 288
To bat: S. Smith, B.Haddin, M, Johnson, R.Harris, P.Siddle,
N.Lyon
Fall of wicket: 1-1 2-206 3-243
Bowling: Philander 11-2-28-0, Steyn 13-2-60-1, McLaren
11-0-47-0, Morkel 11-2-38-0, Peterson 19-0-87-1, Duminy
4-0-12-1.
South Africa first innings (overnight 140-6)
G. Smith c Marsh b Johnson 10
A. Petersen c Haddin b Johnson 2
H. Amla lbw b Siddle 17
F. du Plessis c Clarke b Johnson 3
AB de Villiers c Warner b Johnson 91
JP Duminy c Johnson b Lyon 25
R. McLaren b Johnson 8
R. Peterson c Clarke b Johnson 10
V. Philander lbw Lyon 15
D. Steyn not out 7
M. Morkel c Haddin b Johnson 0
Extras (b-14, lb-2, w-1, nb-1) 18
Total (all out, 61.1 overs) 206
Fall of wickets: 1-11 2-15 3-23 4-43 5-110 6-126 7-140 8-189
9-202
Bowling: Harris 17-3-51-0, Johnson 17.1-1-68-7 (w-1), Siddle
13-1-33-1 (nb-1), Lyon 14-0-38-2.
