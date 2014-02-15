PRETORIA, Feb 15 Scoreboard at lunch on the
fourth day of the first test between South Africa and Australia
at SuperSport Park on Saturday:
South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl
Australia first innings 397
South Africa first innings 206
Australia second innings (overnight 288-3)
C. Rogers b Steyn 1
D. Warner c Smith b Peterson 115
A. Doolan c De Villiers b Duminy 89
S. Marsh c De Villiers b Steyn 44
M. Clarke not out 17
Extras (b-3, lb-14, w-7) 24
Total (for four wickets declared, 72.2 overs) 290
Did not bat: S. Smith, B.Haddin, M. Johnson, R.Harris,
P.Siddle, N.Lyon.
Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-206 3-243 4-290
Bowling: Philander 11-2-28-0, Steyn 14.2-2-61-2 (w-1),
McLaren 11-0-47-0 (w-1), Morkel 13-4-38-0, Peterson 19-0-87-1
(w-5), Duminy 4-0-12-1.
South Africa second innings
A. Petersen c Haddin b Johnson 1
G. Smith c Doolan b Johnson 4
H. Amla not out 22
F. du Plessis lbw b Siddle 18
AB de Villiers not out 4
Extras (b-6, lb-4, w-5, nb-1) 16
Total (for three wickets, 20 overs) 65
To bat: JP Duminy, R McLaren, R Peterson, V Philander, D
Steyn, M Morkel.
Fall of wickets: 1-6 2-12 3-49
Bowling: Harris 6-3-10-0, Johnson 7-1-27-2 (nb-1, w-1),
Siddle 5-2-15-1, Warner 2-0-3-0.
