PRETORIA, Feb 15 Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day of the first test between South Africa and Australia at SuperSport Park on Saturday: South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl Australia first innings 397 South Africa first innings 206 Australia second innings (overnight 288-3) C. Rogers b Steyn 1 D. Warner c Smith b Peterson 115 A. Doolan c De Villiers b Duminy 89 S. Marsh c De Villiers b Steyn 44 M. Clarke not out 17 Extras (b-3, lb-14, w-7) 24 Total (for four wickets declared, 72.2 overs) 290 Did not bat: S. Smith, B.Haddin, M. Johnson, R.Harris, P.Siddle, N.Lyon. Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-206 3-243 4-290 Bowling: Philander 11-2-28-0, Steyn 14.2-2-61-2 (w-1), McLaren 11-0-47-0 (w-1), Morkel 13-4-38-0, Peterson 19-0-87-1 (w-5), Duminy 4-0-12-1. South Africa second innings A. Petersen c Haddin b Johnson 1 G. Smith c Doolan b Johnson 4 H. Amla not out 22 F. du Plessis lbw b Siddle 18 AB de Villiers not out 4 Extras (b-6, lb-4, w-5, nb-1) 16 Total (for three wickets, 20 overs) 65 To bat: JP Duminy, R McLaren, R Peterson, V Philander, D Steyn, M Morkel. Fall of wickets: 1-6 2-12 3-49 Bowling: Harris 6-3-10-0, Johnson 7-1-27-2 (nb-1, w-1), Siddle 5-2-15-1, Warner 2-0-3-0. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)