PRETORIA, Feb 15 Scoreboard after Australia won the first test of the three-match series against South Africa by 281 runs on Saturday: Australia first innings 397 South Africa first innings 206 Australia second innings C. Rogers b Steyn 1 D. Warner c Smith b Peterson 115 A. Doolan c De Villiers b Duminy 89 S. Marsh c De Villiers b Steyn 44 M. Clarke not out 17 Extras (b-3, lb-14, w-7) 24 Total (for four wickets declared) 290 Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-206 3-243 4-290 Bowling: Philander 11-2-28-0, Steyn 14.2-2-61-2 (w-1), McLaren 11-0-47-0 (w-1), Morkel 13-4-38-0, Peterson 19-0-87-1 (w-5), Duminy 4-0-12-1 South Africa second innings A. Petersen c Haddin b Johnson 1 G. Smith c Doolan b Johnson 4 H. Amla c Marsh b Harris 35 F. du Plessis lbw b Siddle 18 AB de Villiers c Smith b Johnson 48 JP Duminy c Doolan b Johnson 10 R. McLaren c Haddin b Johnson 6 R. Peterson b Siddle 21 V. Philander not out 26 D. Steyn c Clarke b Harris 3 M. Morkel run out 1 Extras (b-10, lb-5, w-11, nb-1) 27 Total (all out) 200 Fall of wickets: 1-6 2-12 3-49 4-97 5-128 6-140 7-151 8-165 9-178 Bowling: Harris 12.4-5-35-2 (w-1), Johnson 16-3-59-5 (nb-1, w-2), Siddle 16-6-55-2, Warner 2-0-3-0, Lyon 13-1-33-0