PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa, Feb 20 Scoreboard at the close of play on the first day of the second test between South Africa and Australia at St George's Park on Thursday. South Africa won the toss South Africa first innings G. Smith lbw b Harris 9 D. Elgar c Harris b Lyon 83 H. Amla lbw b Johnson 0 F. du Plessis c Smith b Lyon 55 AB de Villiers not out 51 Q. de Kock c sub b Smith 7 JP Duminy not out 2 Extras (b-4, lb-2, w-1) 7 Total (for five wickets, 83 overs) 214 Still to bat: W. Parnell, V. Philander, D. Steyn, M. Morkel Fall of wickets: 1-10 2-11 3-123 4-181 5-200 Bowling: Harris 18-5-36-1, Johnson 15-2-44-1, Siddle 22-7-61-0, Lyon 23-6-47-2, Warner 1-0-2-0, Smith 4-0-18-1 (Compiled By Nick Said; editing by Ed Osmond)