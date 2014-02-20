PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa, Feb 20 Scoreboard
at the close of play on the first day of the second test between
South Africa and Australia at St George's Park on Thursday.
South Africa won the toss
South Africa first innings
G. Smith lbw b Harris 9
D. Elgar c Harris b Lyon 83
H. Amla lbw b Johnson 0
F. du Plessis c Smith b Lyon 55
AB de Villiers not out 51
Q. de Kock c sub b Smith 7
JP Duminy not out 2
Extras (b-4, lb-2, w-1) 7
Total (for five wickets, 83 overs) 214
Still to bat: W. Parnell, V. Philander, D. Steyn, M. Morkel
Fall of wickets: 1-10 2-11 3-123 4-181 5-200
Bowling: Harris 18-5-36-1, Johnson 15-2-44-1, Siddle
22-7-61-0, Lyon 23-6-47-2, Warner 1-0-2-0, Smith 4-0-18-1
