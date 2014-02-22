(Corrects Warner score) PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa, Feb 22 Scoreboard at the close of play on the third day of the second test between South Africa and Australia at St George's Park on Saturday. South Africa 423 & second innings G. Smith b Johnson 14 D. Elgar c Haddin b Siddle 16 H. Amla not out 93 F. Du Plessis c Haddin b Siddle 24 AB de Villiers c Haddin b Johnson 29 Q. de Kock not out 9 Extras (b-2, lb-5) 7 Total (for four wickets, 47 overs) 192 Fall of wickets: 1-20 2-42 3-112 4-167 To bat: JP Duminy, W. Parnell, V. Philander, D. Steyn, M. Morkel Bowling: Johnson 9-0-48-2, Harris 10-1-53-0, Lyon 12-2-31-0, Siddle 13-2-53-2 Australia first innings (112-4 overnight) C. Rogers lbw Philander 5 D. Warner c Smith b Philander 70 A. Doolan c De Villiers b Parnell 8 S. Marsh c De Villiers b Parnell 0 M. Clarke c Elgar b Philander 19 N. Lyon b Morkel 15 S. Smith c De Villiers b Morkel 49 B. Haddin b Steyn 9 M. Johnson b Duminy 27 R. Harris c Du Plessis b Morkel 26 P. Siddle not out 11 Extras (lb-4, w-2, nb-1) 7 Total (all out, 57 overs) 246 Fall of wickets: 1-7 2-41 3-41 4-81 5-120 6-128 7-168 8-205 9-209 10-246 Bowling: Steyn 13-3-55-1, Philander 13-0-68-3, Morkel 17-0-63-3 (nb1, w1), Parnell 8.3-2-31-2, Elgar 0.3-0-1-0, Duminy 5-0-24-1 (Compiled by Nick Said; editing by Ed Osmond; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com +27832722948 Messaging nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)