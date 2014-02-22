(Corrects Warner score)
PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa, Feb 22 Scoreboard
at the close of play on the third day of the second test between
South Africa and Australia at St George's Park on Saturday.
South Africa 423 & second innings
G. Smith b Johnson 14
D. Elgar c Haddin b Siddle 16
H. Amla not out 93
F. Du Plessis c Haddin b Siddle 24
AB de Villiers c Haddin b Johnson 29
Q. de Kock not out 9
Extras (b-2, lb-5) 7
Total (for four wickets, 47 overs) 192
Fall of wickets: 1-20 2-42 3-112 4-167
To bat: JP Duminy, W. Parnell, V. Philander, D. Steyn, M.
Morkel
Bowling: Johnson 9-0-48-2, Harris 10-1-53-0, Lyon 12-2-31-0,
Siddle 13-2-53-2
Australia first innings (112-4 overnight)
C. Rogers lbw Philander 5
D. Warner c Smith b Philander 70
A. Doolan c De Villiers b Parnell 8
S. Marsh c De Villiers b Parnell 0
M. Clarke c Elgar b Philander 19
N. Lyon b Morkel 15
S. Smith c De Villiers b Morkel 49
B. Haddin b Steyn 9
M. Johnson b Duminy 27
R. Harris c Du Plessis b Morkel 26
P. Siddle not out 11
Extras (lb-4, w-2, nb-1) 7
Total (all out, 57 overs) 246
Fall of wickets: 1-7 2-41 3-41 4-81 5-120 6-128 7-168 8-205
9-209 10-246
Bowling: Steyn 13-3-55-1, Philander 13-0-68-3, Morkel 17-0-63-3
(nb1, w1), Parnell 8.3-2-31-2, Elgar 0.3-0-1-0, Duminy 5-0-24-1
