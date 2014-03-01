CAPE TOWN, March 1 Scoreboard at the close of
play on the first day of the third and final test between South
Africa and Australia at Newlands on Saturday.
Australia won the toss
Australia first innings
C. Rogers c Smith b Steyn 25
D. Warner c De Villiers b Duminy 135
A. Doolan c Steyn b Philander 20
M. Clarke not out 92
S. Smith not out 50
Extras (w-5, nb-4) 9
Total (for three wickets, 88 overs) 331
Fall of wickets: 1-65 2-138 3-217
To bat: S. Watson, B. Haddin, M. Johnson, R. Harris, J.
Pattinson, N. Lyon
Bowling: Steyn 10.1-0-44-1, Philander 19-2-66-1, Morkel
17.5-2-69-0, Duminy 9-0-37-1, Abbott 17-5-52-0, Elgar 15-0-63-0
