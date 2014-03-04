CAPE TOWN, March 4 Scoreboard at the close of the fourth day of the third and final test between South Africa and Australia at Newlands in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Australia won the toss and elected to bat

- -

Australia first innings 494

- -

South Africa first innings 287

- -

Australia second innings (overnight 27-0) C. Rogers run out 39 D. Warner c De Villiers b Abbott 145 A. Doolan c Abbott b Morkel 37 S. Watson c Duminy b Abbott 25 M. Clarke c sub b Abbott 0 S. Smith not out 36 B. Haddin not out 3 Extras (b-3, lb-12, nb-3) 18 Total (for five wickets dec, 58 overs) 303

Fall of wickets: 1-123 2-188 3-245 4-257 5-290

Did not bat: M. Johnson, R. Harris, J. Pattinson, N. Lyon

Bowling: Morkel 13-1-67-1 (nb1), Abbott 14-2-61-3, Philander 6-0-42-0 (nb2), Duminy 19-3-76-0, Steyn 3-1-24-0, Elgar 3-0-18-0

- -

South Africa second innings A. Petersen lbw Harris 9 G. Smith c Doolan b Johnson 3 D. Elgar b Johnson 0 H. Amla lbw Pattinson 41 AB de Villiers not out 16 K. Abbott not out 1 Extras (nb-1) 1 Total (for four wickets, 41 overs) 71

Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-12, 3-15 4-68

To bat: F. du Plessis, JP Duminy, V. Philander, D. Steyn, M. Morkel

Bowling (to date): Harris 8-5-10-1, Johnson 13-3-31-2, Pattinson 9-6-13-1, Lyon 5-3-3-0, Watson 3-2-1-0 (nb1), Smith 3-0-13-0 (Compiled by Nick Said, editing by Pritha Sarkar)