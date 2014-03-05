CAPE TOWN, March 5 Scoreboard at the end of the third test between South Africa and Australia at Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday. South Africa second innings (71-4 overnight) A. Petersen lbw Harris 9 G. Smith c Doolan b Johnson 3 D. Elgar b Johnson 0 H. Amla lbw Pattinson 41 AB de Villiers c Haddin b Harris 43 K. Abbott b Pattinson 7 F. du Plessis lbw Smith 47 JP Duminy c Lyon b Johnson 43 V. Philander not out 51 D. Steyn b Harris 1 M. Morkel b Harris 0 Extras (b-8, lb-5, w-2, nb-5) 20 Total (all out, 134.3 overs) 265 Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-12, 3-15 4-68 5-95 6-136 7-173 8-246 9-265 10-265 Bowling: Harris 24.3-15-32-4, Johnson 34-11-92-3, Pattinson 27-10-62-2 (nb3, w2), Lyon 22-17-10-0, Watson 9-6-6-0 (nb1), Smith 13-3-43-1 (nb1), Clarke 5-2-7-0 Result: Australia won by 245 runs to clinch the series 2-1. (Compiled by Nick Said; editing by Ken Ferris)