LONDON, July 18 Scoreboard on the first day of the second Ashes test between England and Australia at Lord's on Thursday. England first innings A.Cook lbw Watson 12 J.Root lbw Harris 6 J.Trott c Khawaja b Harris 58 K.Pietersen c Haddin b Harris 2 I.Bell c Clarke b Smith 109 J.Bairstow c & b Smith 67 M.Prior c Haddin b Smith 6 T.Bresnan not out 7 J.Anderson not out 4 Extras (lb-11 w-3 nb-4) 18 Total (for seven wickets, 89 overs) 289 To bat: S.Broad, G.Swann. Fall of wickets: 1-18 2-26 3-28 4-127 5-271 6-274 7-283. Bowling: Pattinson 18-3-79-0 (1nb 3w), Harris 20-6-43-3, Watson 12-4-41-1, Siddle 20-6-53-0 (1nb), Agar 13-2-44-0 (2nb), Smith 6-1-18-3. Australia: S.Watson, C.Rogers, U.Khawaja, P.Hughes, M.Clarke, S.Smith, B.Haddin, A.Agar, P.Siddle, J.Pattinson, R.Harris. England won the toss and chose to bat (Editing by John Mehaffey)