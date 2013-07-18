LONDON, July 18 Scoreboard on the first day of
the second Ashes test between England and Australia at Lord's on
Thursday.
England first innings
A.Cook lbw Watson 12
J.Root lbw Harris 6
J.Trott c Khawaja b Harris 58
K.Pietersen c Haddin b Harris 2
I.Bell c Clarke b Smith 109
J.Bairstow c & b Smith 67
M.Prior c Haddin b Smith 6
T.Bresnan not out 7
J.Anderson not out 4
Extras (lb-11 w-3 nb-4) 18
Total (for seven wickets, 89 overs) 289
To bat: S.Broad, G.Swann.
Fall of wickets: 1-18 2-26 3-28 4-127 5-271 6-274 7-283.
Bowling: Pattinson 18-3-79-0 (1nb 3w), Harris 20-6-43-3,
Watson 12-4-41-1, Siddle 20-6-53-0 (1nb), Agar 13-2-44-0 (2nb),
Smith 6-1-18-3.
Australia: S.Watson, C.Rogers, U.Khawaja, P.Hughes,
M.Clarke, S.Smith, B.Haddin, A.Agar, P.Siddle, J.Pattinson,
R.Harris.
England won the toss and chose to bat
(Editing by John Mehaffey)