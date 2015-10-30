MELBOURNE, Oct 30 Factbox on the test cricket
series between Australia and New Zealand, which starts next
week:
- -
MATCHES
Nov 5-9 First test The Gabba, Brisbane
Nov 13-17 Second test WACA, Perth
Nov 27-Dec 1 Third test Adelaide Oval (Day/Night)
- -
AUSTRALIA
Test ranking: 2
Captain: Steve Smith
Coach: Darren Lehmann
Highest ranked batsman: Smith (2)
Highest ranked bowler: Mitchell Johnson (6)
Squad (for first two tests): Steven Smith, David Warner, Joe
Burns, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Johnson, Nathan
Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Peter Nevill, Mitchell Starc, Peter
Siddle, Adam Voges
- -
NEW ZEALAND
Test ranking: 6
Captain: Brendon McCullum
Coach: Mike Hesson
Highest ranked batsman: Kane Williamson (7)
Highest ranked bowler: Trent Boult (5)
Squad: McCullum, Boult, Doug Bracewell, Mark Craig, Martin
Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Luke Ronchi,
Hamish Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor,
BJ Watling, Kane Williamson
- -
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Test matches played: 52
Australia wins: 27
New Zealand wins: 8
Draws: 17
Tied: 0
- -
PREVIOUS SERIES
Season Hosts (tests) Winners Result
2011-12 Australia (2) Drawn 1-1
2009-10 New Zealand (2) Australia 2-0
2008-09 Australia (2) Australia 2-0
2004-05 New Zealand (3) Australia 2-0
2004-05 Australia (2) Australia 2-0
2001-02 Australia (3) Drawn 0-0
1999-00 New Zealand (3) Australia 3-0
1997-98 Australia (3) Australia 2-0
1993-94 Australia (3) Australia 2-0
1992-93 New Zealand (3) Drawn 1-1
1989-90 New Zealand (1) New Zealand 1-0
1989-90 Australia (1) Drawn 0-0
1987-88 Australia (3) Australia 1-0
1985-86 New Zealand (3) New Zealand 1-0
1985-86 Australia (3) New Zealand 2-1
1981-82 New Zealand (3) Drawn 1-1
1980-81 Australia (3) Australia 2-0
1976-77 New Zealand (2) Australia 1-0
1973-74 New Zealand (3) Drawn 1-1
1973-74 Australia (3) Australia 2-0
1945-46 New Zealand (1) Australia 1-0
* Rankings correct as of Oct. 30
(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)