MELBOURNE, Oct 30 Factbox on the test cricket series between Australia and New Zealand, which starts next week: - - MATCHES Nov 5-9 First test The Gabba, Brisbane Nov 13-17 Second test WACA, Perth Nov 27-Dec 1 Third test Adelaide Oval (Day/Night) - - AUSTRALIA Test ranking: 2 Captain: Steve Smith Coach: Darren Lehmann Highest ranked batsman: Smith (2) Highest ranked bowler: Mitchell Johnson (6) Squad (for first two tests): Steven Smith, David Warner, Joe Burns, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Johnson, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Peter Nevill, Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle, Adam Voges - - NEW ZEALAND Test ranking: 6 Captain: Brendon McCullum Coach: Mike Hesson Highest ranked batsman: Kane Williamson (7) Highest ranked bowler: Trent Boult (5) Squad: McCullum, Boult, Doug Bracewell, Mark Craig, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Luke Ronchi, Hamish Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Kane Williamson - - HEAD-TO-HEAD Test matches played: 52 Australia wins: 27 New Zealand wins: 8 Draws: 17 Tied: 0 - - PREVIOUS SERIES Season Hosts (tests) Winners Result 2011-12 Australia (2) Drawn 1-1 2009-10 New Zealand (2) Australia 2-0 2008-09 Australia (2) Australia 2-0 2004-05 New Zealand (3) Australia 2-0 2004-05 Australia (2) Australia 2-0 2001-02 Australia (3) Drawn 0-0 1999-00 New Zealand (3) Australia 3-0 1997-98 Australia (3) Australia 2-0 1993-94 Australia (3) Australia 2-0 1992-93 New Zealand (3) Drawn 1-1 1989-90 New Zealand (1) New Zealand 1-0 1989-90 Australia (1) Drawn 0-0 1987-88 Australia (3) Australia 1-0 1985-86 New Zealand (3) New Zealand 1-0 1985-86 Australia (3) New Zealand 2-1 1981-82 New Zealand (3) Drawn 1-1 1980-81 Australia (3) Australia 2-0 1976-77 New Zealand (2) Australia 1-0 1973-74 New Zealand (3) Drawn 1-1 1973-74 Australia (3) Australia 2-0 1945-46 New Zealand (1) Australia 1-0 * Rankings correct as of Oct. 30 (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)