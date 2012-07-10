Australia's Shane Watson leaves the field after being dismissed by England's Tim Bresnan during the fourth one-day international at the Riverside cricket ground in Chester-le-Street July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

MELBOURNE Australia vice captain Shane Watson and paceman Brett Lee will miss the fifth and final one-day international against England at Old Trafford on Tuesday after sustaining calf injuries during the fourth match of the series.

All rounder Watson had sustained an injury in his left calf and Lee, the right, Cricket Australia said in a statement.

The pair would head home for scans.

"At this stage, they are anticipated to be available for consideration for selection for the ICC World Twenty20, with scan results and response to treatment to determine whether they will be available for consideration for selection for the coming series against Pakistan in the UAE," team doctor John Orchard said in the statement.

England wrapped up the series 3-0 with an eight-wicket win in the fourth ODI at Chester-Le-Street on Saturday. The third one-dayer was washed out.

Australia had already lost teenage fast bowler Pat Cummins for the series after he sustained an abdominal muscle strain in the first ODI.

Fast bowlers Mitchell Johnson or Mitchell Starc are expected to take Lee's place in the lineup, with wicketkeeper Matt Wade to open with Dave Warner in Watson's absence.

