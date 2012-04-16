By Julian Linden
PORT OF SPAIN, April 16 West Indian off-spinner
Shane Shillingford wasted no time making his impact felt on his
return to test cricket, capturing three key wickets in the
second test against Australia.
Shillingford's fledgling test career was cut short in 2010
when he was reported for a suspect bowling action after a tour
to Sri Lanka.
He was ordered to undergo remedial work to remodel his
delivery but was unable to get back into the test side although
he was selected for the 2011 tour of Bangladesh.
It was only this week that West Indies selectors gave him
the nod to come back, primarily because they wanted to play two
spinners in the second test at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad,
which traditionally suits the slower bowlers.
The 29-year-old instantly repaid them for their faith when
he struck in his first over, dismissing Australia opener David
Warner for 29.
"It obviously felt pretty good coming back to test cricket
and getting a wicket in my first over, especially for my
confidence," he told reporters after the first day.
"I didn't want to get too carried away with the wicket so I
just tried to put as many balls in the right place as possible."
Shillingford bagged his second wicket when he removed Shane
Watson, one of Australia's best batsmen against spin, just when
he looked set for a big score.
"I thought he bowled pretty well, he didn't bowl too many
loose balls," Watson said.
"There was enough turn for him at times, it meant it was
hard to be able to line him up.
"I thought he did a pretty good job. The longer the game
goes I think he's going to continue to do a really good role for
them."
Shillingford was given the lion's share of the work against
the Australians, bowling 49 over in the innings.
He was rewarded with a third wicket on the second day on
Monday when he got rid of James Pattinson for 32, triggering a
late batting collapse where Australia lost their last four
wickets for 14 runs to be all out for 311.
