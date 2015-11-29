Australia's Peter Siddle (L) reacts as New Zealand's Tom Latham hits a shot during the second day of the third cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval, in South Australia, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

ADELAIDE A 200th wicket and the winning runs were of some comfort for paceman Peter Siddle who was grief-stricken after the death of his grandmother during Australia's victory in the third test against New Zealand.

Siddle was left out of the first two tests but recalled for the final day-night match in Adelaide after left-armer Mitchell Johnson retired following the draw in Perth.

The 31-year-old from Victoria went into the match on 198 test wickets and put in his usual wholehearted effort to clinch the two he needed on Friday to pass the milestone, which he dedicated to his ill grandmother.

She died before the third day's play on Sunday and Siddle had a heavy heart as the match went down to the wire.

He was also battling a back strain after a tumble in the first innings but, with Australia stuttering in their run chase, the bowler held firm.

Siddle came to the wicket at 6-176, with 11 runs needed for victory during a perilous period against the pink ball under the floodlights, but he was nearly dismissed first ball flicking just wide of a fielder.

Instead, the ball rolled to the boundary and he helped his team push to within two runs of victory before his batting partner Peter Nevill gave up his wicket.

Siddle survived and hit the required two, with injured paceman Mitchell Starc hobbling between the wickets to complete the win, which also sealed a 2-0 victory in the series.

"It's always tough losing someone close to you," Australia captain Steven Smith told reporters, paying tribute to Siddle who was unbeaten on nine at the crease.

"We got around Sidds this morning and he came out and gave it his all as well like he always does.

"It was great to see him get 200 test wickets this week, that's an amazing feat and he should be really proud of how he performed over the last couple of days.

"He's done a terrific job to be able to fight through (the back strain) and everything else that's gone on this week."

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Rob Hodgetts)