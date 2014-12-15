Australia's Steven Smith is bowled by England's Stuart Broad during the fourth Ashes cricket test match at the Riverside cricket ground in Chester-le-Street near Durham August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files

Profile of Australian cricketer Steve Smith who was named on Monday as his country's 45th test captain.

* Born June 2, 1989 in Sydney.

* Started his career as a promising legspin bowler and middle order batsman but is now primarily a batsman.

* Made his debut for Australia aged 20 in a Twenty20 match against Pakistan on Feb. 2010, taking two wickets and scoring eight runs.

* He has gone to play 21 T20s for Australia, with a high score of 34 and best bowling figures of 3-20.

* Made his one-day international debut for Australia in Feb. 2010, against the West Indies, taking two wickets but did not bat.

* Has since played 45 ODIs, scoring 921 runs at an average of 31.75. He has scored two hundreds and three 50s.

* He was picked for Australia's test team in mid 2010, aged 21, against Pakistan at Lord's.

* He has played 23 tests, scoring 1,749 runs at an average of 46.02 with five hundreds, nine half-centuries and a high score of 162 not out, against India at Adelaide Oval last week.

* Smith was dropped from the test team in early 2011 after making just two half-centuries from his first five tests.

* He was recalled to the test team just over two years later, making 92 on return.

* He scored his first test century, an unbeaten 138, in the fifth Ashes test at The Oval last year, then two more in the 2013-14 Ashes series in Australia.

* He was named in Dec. 2014 as Australia's 45th test captain, taking over from Michael Clarke after he injured his hamstring in the first test with India.

(Compiled by Julian Linden. Editing by Patrick Johnston)