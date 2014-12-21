Australia captain Steve Smith was fined 60 percent of his match fee for a slow over rate in his first test as skipper in a four-wicket victory in the second test against India in Brisbane.

The 25-year-old, who scored 133 and 28 in the game, is standing in for the injured Michael Clarke as captain but match referee Jeff Crowe adjudged Australia to be three overs short of their target.

"As such, Smith has been fined 60 percent of his match fee, while his players have received 30 percent fines," the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on their website (www.icc-cricket.com).

"If Smith is found guilty of one more minor over-rate offence as captain in tests over the next 12 months, he will receive a one-match suspension as per the provisions of the Code."

India pace bowler Ishant Sharma was fined 15 percent of his match after he was found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct.

The breach relates to "language or a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during an International match".

Australia lead the four-test series 2-0 following a 48-run victory in the first test in Adelaide. The third test in Melbourne starts on Dec. 26.

